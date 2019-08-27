Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Watermelon Festival will be held in Tompkinsville all day on Saturday.

The Moonshine Days Festival will be held in Celina, Tenn., all day on Saturday.

The Duck Days Festival will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., all day on Saturday.

The Milltown-Harlan Heights Community Day Block Party will be held on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ice cream and a movie will be held on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/485109245368020/

Free concert to be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/350973472218447/

Free movie to be shown in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 8 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/691374917992363/

A craft fair will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/382700229106468/