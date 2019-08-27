More plans for Bicentennial announced

A reenactment of the Battle of Tompkinsville is among the events already scheduled as part of the celebration of Monroe County’s birthday in 2020.

To be held at the Harlan House on Cap Harlan Road, with tickets available at the gate, this wrap-up event for the Bicentennial Celebration is set for Oct., 16-18.

A Ladies’ Tea and Blue and Gray Ball are also scheduled among the closing events of the year-long celebration.

A Kick-off Party for the Bicentennial is set for Jan. 19 (location to be announced), with a “Red Dress Gala” at the Extension office on Feb. 20.

A Long Hunter event will be held at Old Mulkey March 27-28 (first day for school students, second day open to the public).

A Monroe County Gospel Homecoming is planned April 18 at Monroe County High School, and also in April, on a date to be announced, a World War I event will be held at the National Guard Armory.

May events will include the parade during the Fountain Run Barbecue Festival and Pioneer Days at Old Mulkey (or elsewhere in case of rain) on a date to be announced. This will include such activities as soap-making, working leather, rendering lard, shelling corn, etc. A Tim Lee Carter exhibit also is planned at Old Mulkey.

One-room school reenactments are scheduled at Boyd School on June 19.

A Genealogy Fair will be held at Old Mulkey on July 18, plus an SAR dedication, also in July at Old Mulkey on a date to be announced.

A Korean War era event is planned at the airport on Aug. 22, with the Watermelon Festival parade on Aug. 31.

In September, participation in the Gamaliel Autumnfest Parade, a World War II event and a transportation exhibit are planned, with the date and location to be announced.

Several items featuring the Bicentennial logo are already available for purchase.

These include: t-shirts ($10); caps ($15); magnets ($3, two for $5); wooden Christmas ornament ($10); round shatter-proof Christmas ornament – ($3, two for $5) all available at the Monroe County Museum (open Sundays, 2-4 p.m. and by appointment); the Historical Society’s Genealogy Room (upstairs at the courthouse, open Wednesdays, 9a.m.-12 noon and by appointment); and the Economic Development Center (open daily).

Also available is a souvenir knife (with box), featuring the logo, available for $89.95 plus tax at Bruton’s.

For other details about the Bicentennial, visit monroecounty2020.com or Monroe County Ky 2020 Celebration on Facebook.

Anyone interested in becoming part of the planning committee or in helping with the Bicentennial events should call Eddie Headrick at 270-487-5113 or come to the next committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Economic Development Center.