Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Aug. 11 to 17 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
  Ryan Strode, who turned 11 years old on Aug. 21. It was posted by Jessica Strode. 
  
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment