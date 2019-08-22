Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 23, 24 and 25
Homecoming to be held Saturday and Sunday in Summer Shade.
Dance to be held Saturday in Mt. Hermon.
A special speaker will be at Recovery Through Christ on Friday at 6 p.m., at Mudlick Church of Christ.
A Summer Ride will be held Friday in Burkesville at 9 a.m.
The Wilson County Fair is ongoing.
Free concert Friday at 6 p.m., in Bowling Green.
A Hazardous Waste Collection will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m., in Glasgow.
A bake sale will be held in Celina on Saturday at 11 a.m.
An ice cream social will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Glasgow.
Free back to school both at Flea Land in Bowling Green on Saturday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
A kids archery event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon.
National Bell Ringing Ceremony to be held in Manmoth Cave on Sunday at 2 p.m.
