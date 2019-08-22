Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 23, 24 and 25

Homecoming to be held Saturday and Sunday in Summer Shade.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/08/13/branstetter-park-to-hold-homecoming-and-music-festival/

Dance to be held Saturday in Mt. Hermon.

A special speaker will be at Recovery Through Christ on Friday at 6 p.m., at Mudlick Church of Christ.

A Summer Ride will be held Friday in Burkesville at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/493610217843288/?ti=cl

The Wilson County Fair is ongoing.

Free concert Friday at 6 p.m., in Bowling Green.

Https://www.facebook.com/events/1207766276053319/?ti=cl

A Hazardous Waste Collection will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m., in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/443200873200606/?ti=cl

A bake sale will be held in Celina on Saturday at 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2329216683840652/?ti=cl

An ice cream social will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/656366618216579/?ti=cl

Free back to school both at Flea Land in Bowling Green on Saturday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/487411412086956/?ti=cl

A kids archery event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/660942004385224/?ti=cl

National Bell Ringing Ceremony to be held in Manmoth Cave on Sunday at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/372030733484089/?ti=cl