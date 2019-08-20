“When have you taken a walk in the park?”

By Shelia Rush

There has been a lot of excitement at Old Mulkey recently! It began when we received and installed four new benches in the playground recently. I know new benches don’t sound very exciting, but these aren’t just any old benches. These benches are made from recycled tires collected right here in the Commonwealth!

Imagine that once upon a time, these benches transported families throughout our rolling countryside. Now they are providing some of those same families a place to sit and enjoy our playground. We purchased the benches with a grant from Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Department for Environmental Protection, Division of Waste Management. The grant required a 25% match. Friends of Old Mulkey provided the cash portion and the park provided the in-kind portion. It was a wonderful partnership!

On the morning of Aug. 22, excitement took the form of a fire. To my knowledge, it was the first out-of-control fire here since I started in 2007. I was returning from town, had parked the truck and shut it off. I started to get out when I realized I had failed to complete my travel log. So instead of getting out, I set my purse back down, picked up the log and poof… flames burst out all around from under the hood!

The wind was blowing, so I’m talking big, tall, red, evil flames. It scared me to death! I didn’t know the protocol, but it’s not stop, drop and roll. The only thing I could think of was get out and run! So that’s what I did! Should there be anyone out there who thinks I can’t move very fast…trust me when I say, “OH, YES, I CAN!”

Opening the door to get out created a backdraft that brought the flames in but because I was bailing out head first, they went right over me. Hallelujah! I’m grateful to report that I didn’t get the first burn. My hair was severely singed… had to get over an inch cut off. Who cares? I’m alive and unburned.

The most recent excitement was Aug. 1. This time the excitement took the shape of a majestic eagle! Charles was working out front when he spied the eagle trying to make a meal from an opossum lying dead in the road. Unfortunately, the late afternoon traffic kept interrupting the beautiful bird forcing it to repeatedly land in one of the park trees.

I don’t know why the eagle didn’t just scoop up the opossum and carry it away. That surely would have been easier than snatching a live fish from City Lake. But he didn’t. He just kept lighting, grabbing a nibble and then back up to his perch in the tree.

Charles was able to drive the lawn tractor right up under the tree and the eagle didn’t budge. Finally, Charles took out his phone to take a couple of pictures. I guess that old eagle was camera shy because that’s when he soared away.

I tell you all of this in order to ask, “When have you taken a walk in the park?” If you haven’t done so lately, I encourage you to. I can’t promise you’ll see me diving out of a burning truck.

After all that was, hopefully, a once in a lifetime event. Besides, a walk in the park isn’t about some big jolting experience. It’s about the quiet, tranquil moments you feel when you are alone with nature. The smell of the forest, the feel of the moss, the sound of birds chirping and the sight of squirrels scampering seem to rest a weary mind.

If there happens to be water in the creek, it may carry you back to a treasured memory of catching crawdads or attending a baptism. It might even beckon you to kick off your shoes and step in.

Seeing new benches in your old park will give you a sense of pride. Getting a glimpse of children on the playground or an eagle in the sky will make you smile. Any one of these things would be reason enough to plan your next walk in the park. But the reality is you can experience all these things and more on one visit.

So, I’ll ask again, “When have you taken a walk in the park?” It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through mid-November. I hope you’ll come real soon!