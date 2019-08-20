Watermelon drop at airport and Nashville artist to headline nightly concert at annual festival

A “watermelon drop” will be held during the 40th Anniversary Monroe County Watermelon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31.

With the annual Tompkinsville-Monroe County Airport “Fly-in” being held in conjunction with the Watermelon Festival, visitors are invited to “Fly in” and visit the festival and area during the holiday.

During the event, anyone can sign up and take airplane rides for $25.

Every hour, beginning at 11 a.m., a watermelon drop contest will be held with those flying over the airport able to “drop” a watermelon on a large target on the taxiway. The closest “watermelon dropper” during each time slot will be awarded a trophy.

Anyone wishing to visit the airport during the festival can also call 270-646-0544 for courtesy transportation.

Organizers also note that door prizes and gift cards will be given away during the event. Hamburger and hot dog sack lunches, as well as $20 event t-shirts, will be available throughout the day for purchase by those visiting.

“We are hoping to add an extra sparkle to the festival and help join in with providing activities for those attending,” organizer Kaneia Copass noted.

Nashville recording artist Carvin Walls will headline the festival concert and street dance on Saturday night.

The nighttime program will begin at 6 p.m. with opening act Jason Evans.

The concert and dance is free to the public and everyone is urged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to sit around the Courthouse and enjoy the night of music.

FESTIVAL INFO

With the 40th Anniversary of the festival approaching this coming Labor Day, Monroe Countians, and those who have become associated with the county over the past 40 years of festivals, are urged to “come home and celebrate” the event.

As always, the majority of the Watermelon Festival activities will be held on Saturday before Labor Day (Aug. 31 this year).

As the festival will turn it’s “Ruby Red Anniversary” this year with 40 years of history, festival organizers spinning a Wizard of Oz theme of “There’s no place like home,” reminding everyone to come home to Monroe County to visit during the yearly event.

“We invite everyone to come home for the weekend and enjoy all the Watermelon Festival activities, games and fun in a family reunion atmosphere,” committee members urged.

Crowds at the annual festival in recent years have been estimated at some 10,000 people, with a similar crowd expected this year, according to the Tompkinsville Jaycees and Monroe Arts Council, co-sponsors of the festival since it began.

Limited booth spaces for arts, crafts and approved commercial items are still available. For more information about the booths, visit the Monroe County Watermelon Festival’s Facebook page, or call 270-427-0819.

CRUISE IN

The Watermelon Festival Cruise-in will be held in downtown Tompkinsville at the First Baptist Church parking lot this year.

The Cruise-in organizers welcome “all makes and models” home for the event with no entry fee and no judging. It will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with all vehicles invited to participate in the parade that morning.

In other activities for the Festival, organizers noted that the annual festival Beauty/Baby Show will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Carter Elementary with winners asked to participate in the Festival parade.

The annual 5-K and Fun Run will be held on the Festival morning (for more information, contact the Family Wellness Center); Arts/Crafts Fair and commercial booths will be set up throughout the day, as well as a food court for attendees.

The annual Parade; Quilt Show; Art Show; Rolley Hole Marble Tournament; Horseshoe Tournament; Largest Melon and Decorated Melon Contests; Kids’ Fun and Games, a Family Carnival and other game-type activities; special entertainment during the day and a cake walk will be held during the weekend’s event.

For general festival information, call 270-427-0819.