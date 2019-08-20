Tompkinsville Police Department holds fundraisers

The Tompkinsville Police Department held their “Cram the Cruiser“ event in conjunction with the “Shop-with-a-Cop” Softball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 3. The cruiser event, which partners with Walmart and the Monroe County Board of Education to collect donations of school supplies, kicked off with local Modern Woodmen group, represented by Beth Thompson, donating $500 in school supplies. As the afternoon went on two cruisers were filled with supplies as well as monetary donations in the amount of $533.67.

The second annual Monroe County Invitational Shop-with-a-Cop Softball Tournament fundraiser was held at the high school throughout the day as well. The “Shop-with-a-Cop” program has been held annually in the community for the past ten years and allows children, who may not be able to otherwise, to shop for Christmas presents for themselves or family members. Many teams entered the tournament in support of the fundraiser but, in the end, first place went to Lady Swat, coached by Brittany and Eric Cain, with KAOS, coached by Brian Burris and Cody Moss, as runners up.

Officers and organizers expressed their appreciation to the community as well as anyone who helped with these events. As a representative of the police department noted “We at the Tompkinsville Police Department, the Monroe County School Board and Walmart staff are honored to serve and be a part of such a great community that has such a cheerful and willing heart to help our youth succeed.”

