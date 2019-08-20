School Board meets as opening day is held

The 2019-2020 school year began Wednesday, Aug. 14, with students heading back to school walking into each of the school district’s buildings with the words “In God We Trust” displayed.



Superintendent Amy Thompson told School Board members during their meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, that the new KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) passed to require all schools to display the national motto.

This display could be placed in the form of artwork, a plaque, or in some other way at the entrances to the schools.

According to Monroe County High School Principal Melissa Emberton, the motto is even being added to the newly painted mural at her school.

Thompson also related several other updates from new KRS regulations, with safety issues being a main concern of the board.

These issues included cameras and intercom systems being added to front entrances to all schools. This will allow secretaries to question visitors and, depending on the reason for the visit, have a drop-off area or perhaps a slot for passing papers through so that fewer people gain actual entry to the schools.

The installation of bulletproof glass was also discussed with the hopes of earning a grant to help with those expenses.

Board Chairman Dr. Michael Carter noted that while some may view these changes as inconvenient, they are necessary for the safety of the children.

Other changes that were discussed included the ban of any tobacco or vaping products on the school grounds or district.

Thompson announced that while the use is prohibited in the schools, that these updates and changes would now keep the products themselves from ball games, school buses, and any other school-related activities or vehicles. In addition, no employees will be allowed to have possession of such products in vehicles used for school-related purposes.

It was also noted that bus monitors for preschool students now must be 18 years old, so most high school students can no longer be used. Thompson said that this will make it harder to employ monitors, as the job is just a couple hours a day and they will need to pass all background checks and other school employee requirements. However, those interested need to contact Kathy Taylor at the District office.

At the close of the meeting, Thompson commended her staff on the preparations they have been making toward the new year. She reminded drivers to be cautious of school buses and other related traffic. She also asked that parents be patient in the first few days of school as staff and students get back into their routines.

Also at the meeting, the Board:

— recognized retiring staff members;

— approved the second reading of the policy and procedure updates;

— heard the updated budget report; and

— heard an update on the Safety and Senate Bill One.