Red’s Rescue updates

The summer months can be uncomfortable—even dangerous—for pets and people. It’s difficult enough simply to cope with rising temperatures, let alone thick humidity, but things really get tough in areas that are hit with the double blow of intense heat and storm-caused power outages, sometimes with tragic results.

Pet owners should practice basic summer safety to help ensure their pets’ safety during the summer months including:

— Never leave your pets in a parked car, not for even a minute or with the car running and air conditioning running;

— Keep pets cool and comfortable and watch the humidity;

— Limit exercise on hot days and adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature;

— Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating;

— Provide ample shade and water; and

— Cool your pet inside and out.

