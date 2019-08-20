Red’s Rescue updates

The summer months can be uncomfortable—even dangerous—for pets and people. It’s difficult enough simply to cope with rising temperatures, let alone thick humidity, but things really get tough in areas that are hit with the double blow of intense heat and storm-caused power outages, sometimes with tragic results.
Pet owners should practice basic summer safety to help ensure their pets’ safety during the summer months including:
— Never leave your pets in a parked car, not for even a minute or with the car running and air conditioning running;
— Keep pets cool and comfortable and watch the humidity;
— Limit exercise on hot days and adjust intensity and duration of exercise in accordance with the temperature;
— Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating;
— Provide ample shade and water; and
— Cool your pet inside and out.

 

PETS OF THE WEEK

Harlie is an awesome Border Collie mix who is ready for her fur-ever home already. She is being fostered at this time and has already been spayed and had all her shots and Rabies vaccine. She would love a home with kids or an active lifestyle as she’s a very active girl. She wants her belly rubbed constantly and has passed all her tests with children and other dogs. To adopt Harlie, message us at Red’s Rescue page. Her adoption fee is a $50 minimum donation to Red’s Rescue to help other dogs such as Harlie in the rescue program.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This week’s happy endings…

 

Lucy was one of the RR’s first animals, just hours from being euthanized before the rescue was able to get her into our program. She found her fur-ever home with Harold and Vickie Wisdom and is enjoying her new family.

Annie was located running loose near Tompkinsville Elementary School by the local dog warden. While she was placed on hold, news of her story spread and she was adopted quickly by Hannah Poore.

 

