Gamaliel Commissioners ask for assistance in clean up of properties

Commissioners of the City of Gamaliel are again asking residents to keep their yards clean after discussions at their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 12.

Mayor Bob Greer noted that the City mailed notices for those in violation of the nuisance ordinance.

Those found in violation of the ordinance are given 10 days to clean up their property.

The Mayor and Commissioners discussed further actions to be taken after that time, with the matter tabled until the next meeting. The group is working on a new ordinance, which is being written for proceeding with citations and other legal actions.

Commissioners also heard from Gilbert and Gilbert associate Drew Thompson concerning their 2018 audit.

He noted that the City received the best opinion they could get, and they are in accordance with the required standards.

Thompson commended the City for paying more toward their payments and, in turn, paying down their debt each year.

“Y’all are doing better every year and are really close to having the budget straightened out,” Thompson noted.

“You only spent $5,000 more than the actual budget in 2018 and that is much better.”

Thompson also told the group that he had purchased the Gilbert and Gilbert firm upon the retirement of the previous owners. Unfortunately, he added, that meant they could no longer do audits for the City. He assured Commissioners that he would help with finding a new company and anything he could do in easing the transition.

Also during the meeting Commissioners:

— Approved the second reading of an ordinance for new sewer deposits in the amount of $150;

— Approved the first reading of the ordinance concerning the increase of the annual property tax on real property and tangible personal property from .289% to .301%, the state-mandated raise;

— Approved the first reading of an ordinance that the annual property tax on automobiles and watercraft will stay the same at a rate of .250%; and

— Approved the closure of the bank account for the City Hall project, which is now completed.