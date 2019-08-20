Drainage issues discussed by Fountain Run Commissioners

Draining issues with a tile on Maple Street were discussed in depth by Fountain Run City Commissioners again this month.

During the Monday night, Aug. 8, meeting, Commissioners heard from Mayor Larry Shaw who noted that he and Commissioner Gabriel Knudson had went to the area after last month’s meeting to check out what the problem was with the tile.

“It was a total mess, tree roots were clogging it,” Shaw said.

“We cleaned it out, but I figure it will come back over the years.”

He also told the group that he had spoken with the state, who had explained that the road leads into a city street and that makes the city liable for the repairs. However, he was able to work out a deal that the state would provide a new tile, if the city would pay for the labor.

“I worked hard to get them to agree to that, but we need to discuss it and see what is our best option,” Shaw said.

Commissioner Knudson noted he felt “there is nothing wrong with the tile. It was just grown up with tree roots. I think it is fine now, but a ditch and drain need to be added — an “apron” to keep trash from going through, he added.

Commissioner Norrod agreed, “If there is nothing wrong with it, no sense changing it.” The group agreed to place a grate on the tile and table the discussion until the next meeting.

Shaw also reported that he was upset with the disrepair of city streets, saying that he had spoken with a representative from the state concerning them. Shaw noted he had taken the representative and showed him concerns all over the City.

“We went over every street in town. He told me it was possible to get a grant to help with expenses in fixing these roads. There is just not enough in the road fund and we need something done,” he added.

He told the group that he had not heard back from the state, but he would update as soon as he did and that the conditions of Maple and Downing streets were his top priority.