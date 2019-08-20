DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON

A dance, featuring “The Skahls,” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 4-10. Concessions will be available.

Special Announcement from the management as follows…

The decision has been made to go 100% family friendly by making our facility smoke free. Anyone that wishes to smoke may use the pavilion. This will become effective Saturday, Aug. 24, during our grand reopening. We are very proud to welcome back The Skahls during the reopening. We will be giving away door prizes all during the night and free snacks and punch will be available.

We are selling chances on a large gift basket to be given away at a later date. Chances are $1 each or 6 for $5. The basket is a $200 value with items from Tupperware, Bath and Body Works, Avon and much more. Items for the ladies, men and children are included.

The basket is being donated by Dewayne and Diana Jennings with proceeds going towards the installation of the new house sound system.