Benefit motorcycle ride held for cancer patient

A benefit motorcycle ride was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, with the group leaving from the high school and returning afterward for a bar-b-que meal, bouncy house entertainment for the children and an auction. The event was held to raise funds for Phillip Stout, who has stage 4 cancer. Stout attended the event and was escorted through the ride in a bright red classic Chevy surrounded by the bikers who came out to support him. Stout is shown as a passenger in the car, driving away with motorcycles around him, as well as some motorcycles starting out.