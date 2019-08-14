Terry’s List for the weekend of Aug. 16, 17 and 18

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A Homecoming and music festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Summer Shade.

The Wilson County fair in Lebanon, Tenn., is ongoing.

Red, White and Tuna will be performed in Edmonton on Friday, Saturday Sunday.

River Festivus, featuring many events, will be held in Burkesville this weekend.

Muddy River Mayhem will be held in Cave City on Friday and Saturday.

A free movie, featuring Dumbo, will be shown at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday.

A free concert will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine will be shown free on Friday at 8 p.m., in Livingston, Tenn.

KMA Summer bash to be held on Saturday in Glasgow at 8 a.m.

Barren’s Bourbon Bash will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m., in Glasgow. https://www.facebook.com/events/402436183949181/

A NBHA KY03 Open Contest Show will be held in Saturday at 5 p.m. in Glasgow.

Blockbusters at the Ballpark will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 6 p.m.

