Red’s Rescue…This week’s happy endings….

Oreo was the first kitten placed through our program. She was located in the parking lot of a local restaurant, crawling into the undercarriages of vehicles. It didn’t take long for her to find her fur-ever home as Emilee was close by and fell in love immediately. To help animals such as Oreo, follow Red’s Rescue on Facebook.
Buster was one of the first puppies brought into our program after one of the Monroe County dog wardens located him abandoned off Lyons Chapel Road. Once he was transported to a foster home, Sharon Walker found him and he picked her for his fur-ever home in just a few minutes.
Waldo was the first adoptee at Red’s Rescue and found his fur-ever home with Cameron Roderick. Waldo was found running loose by the dog warden and was hours away from being euthanized when the Rescue was able to get involved and get him picked up and placed.
Daisy is a favorite of ours — she is a young Shepherd mix who has started coming out of her shy shell after she was found abandoned on Mill Creek Road. She is living with a foster family now as she gets used to having people love her — she’s learning to trust and needs someone who will love her. Looking for someone who needs a calm lapdog that might be larger as she grows. She has had her immunizations and worming but will need to be spayed once a home is located for her. Lots of tears were shed when she left to go to her foster family. To adopt Daisy, message us at Red’s Rescue page. Her adoption fee is a $50 minimum donation to Red’s Rescue.
Harlie is an awesome Border Collie mix who is ready for her fur-ever home already. She is being fostered at this time and has already been spayed and had all her shots and Rabies vaccine. She would love a home with kids or an active lifestyle as she’s a very active girl. She wants her belly rubbed constantly and has passed all her tests with children and other dogs. To adopt Harlie, message us at Red’s Rescue page. Her adoption fee is a $50 minimum donation to Red’s Rescue to help other dogs such as Harlie in the rescue program.