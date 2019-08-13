DANCE TO BE HELD AT MT. HERMON
A dance, featuring “Blue Diamond,” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Mt. Hermon Community Center.
The doors open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for children ages 4-10. Concessions will be available.
