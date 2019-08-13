BRANSTETTER PARK TO HOLD HOMECOMING AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

The 93rd annual Branstetter Park Homecoming and Music Festival, featuring music, games for children starting at 1 p.m., arts and crafts and concessions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24. Sunday, Aug. 25, will feature a worship service at 10 a.m, a potluck at 12 noon and a singing in the afternoon. The park is located near the intersection of highways 90 and 163, near Summer Shade.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event.

For more information, call 270-428-4061.