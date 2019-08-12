Birthday/anniversary winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of Aug. 4 to 10 is

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
 
Angela Watson, who celebrated her birthday on Aug. 16. 
  
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment