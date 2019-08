A Back to School Bash, hosted by the Monroe County Middle School softball team, will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, in the Cafeteria, from 6 to 9 p.m., for grades sixth to eighth.

Music and concessions will be available. Dress is casual and school appropriate.

The cost is $5.

Parents must bring in their student to sign them in and then come back in to sign their student back out.