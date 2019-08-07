Leave a Comment

Parent Night for the MCHS band, cheer and football team will be held on Friday at 6 p.m., at Darrell Carter Stadium.

A back to school bash will be held on Friday at the middle school from 6 to 9 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/08/07/back-to-school-bash-to-be-held/

Come out and meet the boys soccer team on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with a scrimmage at 11 a.m., in Gamaliel.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/08/07/meet-the-boys-soccer-team-to-be-held/

A benefit auction will be held for Steve Turner on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m., in Austin Tracy.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/08/07/benefit-auction-to-be-held-for-steve-turner/

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/08/07/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-9/

The Putnam County fair is ongoing in Cookeville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/putnamco.fairtn/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARBhcoQHRMcTkNGru-TWwQNTF0FozlYaQfDFyVoDiNBqgAdRZ5wAxXwCChPWoWxBWYb6nwGo961p2ZNU

Carriage rides will be ongoing all weekend and other dates in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1066602277061811/

A free concert will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/484031605465330/

A Doggy Dash fun run will be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/337912730224335/

A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2313484095634561/

A motorcycle ride fundraiser will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2352718941661335/

Yoga in the park will be held in Edmonton on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/490520771682536/?event_time_id=490520778349202

A back to school book sale will be held at the library in Glasgow on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2365265003495421/

A recipe demonstration with sampling will be held on Saturday at the Farmers Market in Glasgow, from 10 to 11 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2374660612798701/?event_time_id=2374660619465367

A Spinal Muscular Atrophy fundraiser will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/320851288800239/

A jr. high football jamboree will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/489998575158866/

WKU will hold Fan Fest on Saturday in Bowling Green at 2 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/514447559362120/

Summerfest, featuring live music, kids stuff, hot air balloon rides and more, will be held in Hendersonville, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/368395140390155/

The Red Pump Café will be at The Armours Hotel in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/295288944525366/?event_time_id=295288961192031

A community celebration will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/359131714784317/

Karaoke will be held at Ralphies in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A free movie, featuring Waynes World 2 and live music will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2032436553528847/