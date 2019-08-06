Youngster chooses charity for her birthday gifts

By: Terry Simpson

As the dog days of summer are upon us and we try to beat the heat, we can all take note of homeless animals roaming the streets, just hoping for a sip of water, and some daring to dream of a home.

This has become a reality for several pups lately as more and more dogs are finding their “furever” homes through the newly formed Monroe County Animal Welfare and its rescue group — Red’s Rescue.

With the first few dogs being adopted this past week, volunteers with the rescue realized some needs that they felt their supporters could help out with by donations.

Volunteers asked on social media for leashes, food, crates and other donated items.

Monroe County residents began to drop off items, but volunteers were surprised when Shelby Stilts, age seven and daughter of Cody and Stephanie Stilts of Summer Shade, walked into the News Office drop off spot with her birthday presents.

Shelby celebrated her 7th birthday on July 2, and rather than ask for presents for herself, she had one wish — for people to bring gifts for the animals, not her.

Shelby’s friends and family granted her request and brought plenty of supplies for her to donate for Red’s friends.

If you would like to donate to the rescue you may drop off any donations at the Tompkinsville News office, the Chamber of Commerce or the Extension office.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, note that the rescue is a 501c3 and all donations are tax deductible. Those can also be dropped off at the above locations or to Brian Turner at South Central Bank.