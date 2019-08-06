The Case for Spay and Neuter

In three years, one four-month old un-spayed and one un-neutered male dog can produce 512 dogs — and their feline counterparts can produce 382 cats in the same amount of time.
Just by those figures alone, a case can be made for having your pets spayed and neutered.
There are also many other benefits to spay and neuter processes.
It’s likely that your female pet will live a longer, healthier life if you spay the animal.
Spaying helps prevent uterine infections and breast cancer, which is fatal in about 50% of dogs and 90% of cats.
Spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases.
Also, neutering the male animals provides major health benefits for your pet.
Besides preventing unwanted litters, neutering your male companion has shown to prevent testicular cancer.
A spayed female won’t go into heat, and, while cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season.
In an effort to advertise for mates, they’ll yowl and urinate more frequently-sometimes all over the house!
Typically, a neutered male dog won’t want to roam away from home.
An intact male will do just about anything to find a mate! That includes digging his way under the fence and making like Houdini to escape from the house.
Once he’s free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other males. Which leads to another point — your neutered male will probably be much better behaved.
Neutered cats and dogs focus their attention on their human families. On the other hand, un-neutered dogs and cats may mark their territory by spraying strong-smelling urine all over the house. Many aggression problems can be avoided by early neutering.
It’s a common belief that spaying and neutering will cause your animal to become overweight. This is a myth! Spaying or neutering will NOT make your pet fat. Don’t use that old excuse!
Lack of exercise and overfeeding will cause your pet to pack on the extra pounds, not neutering.
Your pet will remain fit and trim as long as you continue to provide exercise and monitor food intake.
Another common myth is that spaying and neutering is very expensive. Actually, it is highly cost-effective. The cost of your pet’s spay/neuter surgery is a lot less than the cost of having and caring for a litter.
One of the best reasons to consider spaying or neutering your pet is that it is good for the community.
Stray animals pose a real problem in our county. They cause car accidents, bite, and frighten children.
Spaying and neutering packs a powerful punch in reducing the number of animals on the streets. It also helps fight pet overpopulation.
Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are euthanized or suffer as strays. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters that could have been prevented by spaying or neutering.
Red wants you to understand that spaying and neutering is a great way to care for your pet and care for the community and encourages you to explore those opportunities as soon as possible.

 

 

Harlie is an awesome Border Collie mix who is ready for her fur-ever home already. She is being fostered at this time and has already been spayed and had all her shots and Rabies vaccine. She would love a home with kids or an active lifestyle as she’s a very active girl. She wants her belly rubbed constantly and has passed all her tests with children and other dogs. To adopt Harlie, message us at Red’s Rescue page. Her adoption fee is a $50 minimum donation to Red’s Rescue to help other dogs such as Harlie in the rescue program.

Daisy is a favorite of ours — she is a young Shepherd mix who has started coming out of her shy shell after she was found abandoned on Mill Creek Road. She is living with a foster family now as she gets used to having people love her — she’s learning to trust and needs someone who will love her. Looking for a someone who needs a calm lapdog that might be larger as she grows. She has had her immunizations and worming, but will need to be spayed once a home is located for her. Lots of tears were shed when she left to go to her foster family. To adopt Daisy, message us at Red’s Rescue page. Her adoption fee is a $50 minimum donation to Red’s Rescue.

Friends Butter (on left) and Cup have been looking for their fur-ever homes for the past couple weeks while being fostered by a volunteer. Butter (who looks to have some lab in her) has some nerve damage to her front leg and has already been to the vet for treatment. She has already had her shots, flea/tick treatment and health checked. Both girls are around three to four months old and will need to be spayed if they can be placed locally. However, they will be moving into another rescue soon if not placed so we can have more room for incoming dogs this next week. To adopt either, message us at Red’s Rescue page. Their individual adoption fees are a $50 minimum donation to Red’s Rescue.

