The Case for Spay and Neuter

In three years, one four-month old un-spayed and one un-neutered male dog can produce 512 dogs — and their feline counterparts can produce 382 cats in the same amount of time.

Just by those figures alone, a case can be made for having your pets spayed and neutered.

There are also many other benefits to spay and neuter processes.

It’s likely that your female pet will live a longer, healthier life if you spay the animal.

Spaying helps prevent uterine infections and breast cancer, which is fatal in about 50% of dogs and 90% of cats.

Spaying your pet before her first heat offers the best protection from these diseases.

Also, neutering the male animals provides major health benefits for your pet.

Besides preventing unwanted litters, neutering your male companion has shown to prevent testicular cancer.

A spayed female won’t go into heat, and, while cycles can vary, female felines usually go into heat four to five days every three weeks during breeding season.

In an effort to advertise for mates, they’ll yowl and urinate more frequently-sometimes all over the house!

Typically, a neutered male dog won’t want to roam away from home.

An intact male will do just about anything to find a mate! That includes digging his way under the fence and making like Houdini to escape from the house.

Once he’s free to roam, he risks injury in traffic and fights with other males. Which leads to another point — your neutered male will probably be much better behaved.

Neutered cats and dogs focus their attention on their human families. On the other hand, un-neutered dogs and cats may mark their territory by spraying strong-smelling urine all over the house. Many aggression problems can be avoided by early neutering.

It’s a common belief that spaying and neutering will cause your animal to become overweight. This is a myth! Spaying or neutering will NOT make your pet fat. Don’t use that old excuse!

Lack of exercise and overfeeding will cause your pet to pack on the extra pounds, not neutering.

Your pet will remain fit and trim as long as you continue to provide exercise and monitor food intake.

Another common myth is that spaying and neutering is very expensive. Actually, it is highly cost-effective. The cost of your pet’s spay/neuter surgery is a lot less than the cost of having and caring for a litter.

One of the best reasons to consider spaying or neutering your pet is that it is good for the community.

Stray animals pose a real problem in our county. They cause car accidents, bite, and frighten children.

Spaying and neutering packs a powerful punch in reducing the number of animals on the streets. It also helps fight pet overpopulation.

Every year, millions of cats and dogs of all ages and breeds are euthanized or suffer as strays. These high numbers are the result of unplanned litters that could have been prevented by spaying or neutering.

Red wants you to understand that spaying and neutering is a great way to care for your pet and care for the community and encourages you to explore those opportunities as soon as possible.