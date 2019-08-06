Local author attends writing retreat

By Terry Simpson

Monroe County author, Kimberly Bartley, recently attended a writing retreat in New England.

After learning of the Wellspring House, which was founded by Preston Browning, Jr. and his late wife Ann Hutt Browning, she applied to spend some time at the get-a-way.

After being accepted to the event, Bartley made plans for a weeklong trip in July. She wanted the trip to coincide with a Camp NaNoWriMo writing project she would be working on. (Camp NaNoWriMo is a virtual writers’ retreat that has sessions in April and July.)

Bartley described Wellspring House, noting that it is located in the serene town of Ashfield, Mass.

Though it is in the center of town, it offers an oasis for writers and other creatives, she explained, “It is situated just off Main Street behind a barrier of trees and is surrounded by flowers.”

She shared that Wellspring House lacks some amenities to which most are accustomed — air conditioning and cell phone service — but, adds that it provides an atmosphere that is quite conducive to creativity.

“You might see someone reading or painting in the sun room, while another is tapping away at a writing project on the patio. Everyone respected one another’s work and creativity,” she added.

Though Bartley declines to share much information on the novel she is currently working on, she does indicate that she wrote about 15,000 words during the retreat.

However, she feels that the networking that took place during her stay and the feedback she received, was much more important than the actual writing.

A variety of genres, as well as areas of the country were represented, “But none were from as far away as Kentucky though!

“Near the end of the week, we read some of our work aloud and encouraged one another. It was very interesting to hear what everyone was working on,” Bartley said.

While it was difficult to be away from her family for such a length of time, she said the week was productive and rewarding.

Bartley and her husband, Barry, have four daughters — Hannah, Camille, Mariel, and Abby, as well as a son-in-law, Tyler McHenry.

A local author, she has published several books including the most recent, Pickin’ up the Pieces, which is set in Monroe County.

Bartley is known for having a way of holding the reader’s interest, while also making you laugh and cry.

Bartley hopes your faith will also be renewed as you learn to “let go and let God through the examples of the main character. Tragedy, faith, humor and love abound in this book,” she said.

For more information on Bartley, the book she worked on while on retreat or any of her work, visit www.Amazon.com/author/kimberlybartley or see her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KimberlyRBartleyAuthor/.