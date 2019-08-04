Birthday/anniversary winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of July 28 to Aug. 3
Drum roll
Jacob Lee , who celebrated his 3rd birthday on Aug. 2. It was posted by Cassie Cherry.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.