Scenes from ATV night at the Fair By Editor | August 1, 2019 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wrestling night at the fair August 1, 2019 | No Comments » Scenes from Lawn and Garden Pull night at the fair July 31, 2019 | No Comments » Scenes from the Monroe County Fair Beauty Pageant July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Aliens invade local library July 30, 2019 | No Comments » Through the Screens July 30, 2019 | No Comments »