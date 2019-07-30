by Ricky Miller

Through the Screens

The shows a behind-hom e-plate view of a 1976 THS baseball game. I’m certain that the pitcher is the late David Dicken with the catcher being Danny Joe Howard. Pam Scott took the photo at my urging, I was curious to see how it would turn out.

The snapshot was part of the “Echoes” THS annual sports section. Little did I know that 43 years later it would be used for my “headliner” involving the look-back at the players, teams and related time-paralleled events of those years. Although I had forgotten the opponent, the students in the outfield bleachers are the tip-off. This is a mid-day game with students attending… the opponent was always Gamaliel except for one year (1977) when Metcalfe provided the opposition.

This was the annual fundraiser for the non-revenue baseball program and a much-needed endeavor. Gamaliel, likewise, hosted the Bears during the season. The home team won about every game best I remember, no doubt the loud raucous students played a big role in the host’s success.

League play

The Monroe County softball league began in the summer of 1965 and ran until the early 90s providing lots of action for the local players and fans on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. Fast-pitch had been the softball game of choice for about 10 years locally, but the lure of a 1-0 little action fast-pitch battle quickly turned the tide toward the ten-man (an extra outfielder) game. That extra defensive player was termed the “roving shortstop” who played a shallow depth of outfield—the location being determined by the status of the batter, left handed or a “righty.” By the late 60s virtually all teams had gone to a symmetrical “4-man-outfield strategically.

Late July 1969…

The Moon-Landing Days

With Mutt Dicken proclaiming from his third base bleacher seat that “he had saw Neil Armstrong walking on the moon from his house the week before” with his exceptional eyesight, the league saw a pair of one game as teams battled for positions in the upcoming league tourney.

Sulphur Lick 10 … Mt. Hermon 9

In a battle of Western Monroe County communities, it was the mid-60s oil-boom locale of Sulpher Lick who would prevail in a game that featured neighbor playing against neighbor. Trailing 8-6 entering the last inning, the winners got RBI hits from Joe B. Baxter, Jenny Short, Bill Birge and Robert Howard to stage the comeback. Other players for the victors included Terrell McPherson, Gary Hodges, Bill Short, Donald Robinson, Charlie Williams and Junior Billingsley.

Four Myatts (Julius, Jerry, Paul and Jimmy) each had a hit for the mount with Mike Kendall enjoying a perfect 3-for-3 night at the plate. The rest of the team included Estes Thomas, Mike Davis, Danny Taylor, Louis Carter, Joe Bledsoe and “Heepie” Marrs.

In the night-cap, the veteran JayCees team bested a youth-laden Slander Oil SQUAD 5-4 when Prentice Stanford drove in Wendell Nixon with the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Others on the civic-organization team included Jim Proffitt, Glen Ray Lyons, Bill McClendon, Freddie Kirkpatrick, Robert McClendon and William Carter.

Wallace Murphy, Tommy Ramsey and Jerry “Slick” Gee each had two hits for the Oilers. Bobby Hood, Eloise Grooms, Billy Emberton, Max Anderson, Danny Brown and Larry Thompson rounded out the team.

Events locally in late-July-early August timeframe included the ground-breaking for the Mill Creek Dam Watershed project and the first week for a new UK Home Extension agent—a lady who captured our hearts in the twenty years or so she was here-Ms. Myrna Yee.