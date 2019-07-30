Aliens invade local library

By: Terry Simpson

Aliens invaded the William B. Harlan Memorial library on Thursday, July 18, as kids arrived for an “Out of this World Teddy Bear Workshop.”

Assistant Director Brandi Adams explained, that it is similar to the Teddy Bear Workshop. Kids were divided into two groups for the activity with the younger kids being read stories by “Granny Bug,” (also known as Geneal Goad) while the older kids had their turn stuffing their critters.

Each participant was permitted to take their “alien” home, along with a special rainbow to place inside their toys.

As they finished and the younger kids came into the room to begin their project, each child was given a bag, a birth certificate and a free book to take home.

Several parents remarked on this being their favorite thing the library has hosted as their kids clutched their aliens proudly. When Adams asked if they enjoyed the activity, she was met with a resounding yes, echoing through the room.

What will the library staff come up with next? Watch the announcement section of the Tompkinsville News to find out.