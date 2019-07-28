Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of July 21 to 27

Brittany Crawford-Pryor who posted her 10 year anniversary on July 25. 

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
