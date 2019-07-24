Terry’s List for the weekend of July 26, 27 and 28

The Flacon Band will hold a friends and family night on Friday at 5 p.m., at MCHS.



The Baby Show portion of the fair will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Armory in Tompkinsville.

A horseshoe tournament will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Sportsman Club in Tompkinsville, with a cornhole tournament following.

A talent show will be held at the Armory on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A free concert will be held on 3rd Street in Tompkinsville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Ice cream and a movie will be held on Friday at Chaney’s in Bowling Green on Friday, at 5 p.m.

Faith and Family Night will be held at the Hot Rods game in Bowling Green on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

A softball tournament, featuring the Red Boiling Springs police, firefighters and rescue, will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

A demolition derby will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., in Bowling Green.

Bike show and swap meet to be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 a.m.

A school clothing give-a-way will be held on Saturday in Glasgow at 9 a.m.

A Bluegrass Bash will be held at Harley Davidson in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A Toy Fest will be held at Flea Land in Bowling Green on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A family day will be held at the Glasgow Walmart, featuring tie-dye, making slime or cereal necklace, on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A kid-create carnival will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

A gospel concert will be held in Scottsville on Saturday at 6 p.m.

A free concert will be held in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mud Drags will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

