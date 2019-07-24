Gold Brick Memories

-by Ricky Miller

Bill and Becky…a match made in Heaven—or perhaps the Armory.

With the recent passing of Bill Bushong, memories were recalled of the versatile ex-T-ville Bear and UK Wildcat, along with condolences to his wife that he left behind—Becky (Murphy) Bushong.

Both were 1968 THS graduates although it took a “repeat eighth-grade” scenario by Bill to put them together.

No doubt they made their share of “parking trips” to Drunkard’s Hill, Welby’s Lee’s tree farm and the Sky View Drive-in Theatre where they may have watched “The Graduate “and “Valley of the Dolls,” two of the biggest movies of 1968.

Bill—I feel confident in saying—is the only T-ville athlete to letter 5 years in football. Others like Mike Hammer (tennis) and Ann Rush (golf) lettered in their sports as junior high students but Bill played quite a bit (and held his own quite well) as a tackle on Clifton “Ig” Carter’s 1963 team…the next-to-last year of Carter’s THS coaching tenure. He often went up against boys 5 years older in the hard-contact sport of football.

Becky used her enthusiasm and love of high school athletics to work her way up to achieve the title of Athletic Director at Lexington Henry Clay High School—one of the most time-honored successful athletic programs in the annals of Kentucky high school sports. Ironically Henry Clay was the high school of the children of Rodney and Susan (Baker) Dickerson, who also made their home in Lexington. Becky’s love for the Bears’ success was evident in her cheerleading emotions, often being hoarse for a day or two after a nail-biting T-ville game.

Bill joins a quartet of Monroe County football lineman to play and start for UK along with Jackie Ned Butler (mid 50s) Barry Rich (early 90s) and Billy Joe Murphy (late 2000s). Becky joins her ‘68 classmate Joe Hood, 1978 THS graduate Ricky Wood and early 60s athlete Sam Clark who would hold the title of athletic director of other schools.