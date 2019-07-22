LIBRARY TO HOST CHRISTMAS IN JULY TONIGHT
The William B. Harlan Memorial Library will celebrate Christmas in July, a family event featuring crafts, music, games and presents, tonight, Monday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m.
Don’t worry if you can’t get be there at that time, the event will last until around 6 p.m.
* No preregistration required.
Posted in Local News
