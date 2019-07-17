Terry’s List for the weekend of July 19, 20 and 21

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Friday at 7 p.m.

Free watermelon will be given to the first 50 children to attend the free concert to be held Saturday in Tompkinsville, at 3rd and Main, at 7 p.m.

A White Castle food truck will be in Edmonton on Friday at 11 a.m.

A Ribbon Cutting will be held at the Metcalfe County Library on Friday at 10 a.m., with refreshments served.

An Alien, Astronauts and a Turtle show will be held at the library in Burkesville on Friday at 10 a.m.

A Blackstone Griddle tour will be held at the Walmart in Glasgow on Friday at 12 noon.

A free movie will be shown at Chaney’s in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday.

A free concert will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

A Lion King event will be held at Glasgow Walmart on Saturday at 12 noon.

The Duncan Hines Festival will be held on Saturday at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green at 5 p.m.

An ice cream social and auction will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The 17th annual Singing Down on the Farm will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m.

