School registration schedules announced

Gamaliel Elementary

Paperwork days are July 22 and 24, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Open House is Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tompkinsville Elementary

Paperwork days are July 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open House is Aug. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Joe Harrison Carter Elementary

Paperwork days are July 23 and 25, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Monroe County Middle School

6th grade registration is Aug. 5.

7th and 8th grade registration is Aug. 6.

“Meet Your Teachers” will also be Aug. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m., for everyone.

Monroe County High School

10th, 11th and 12th grade registration is July 29, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the cafeteria.

9th grade registration is July 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the cafeteria.