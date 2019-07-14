Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

| | 0

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of July 7 to 13

*************************************************************************************

Drum roll

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

*************************************************************************************

 

 
 

Derek and Haley Pitcock, who celebrated their anniversary on July 9.

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
Posted in Local News

Leave a Comment