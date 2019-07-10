Terry’s List for the weekend of July 12, 13 and 14

A BBQ bake sale and carwash fundraiser will be held on Friday in Tompkinsville at 10 a.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/07/10/bbq-fundraiser-to-be-held-friday/

A free concert will be held in downtown Tompkinsville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/648700045643823/

A dance will be held in Mt. Hermon on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/07/09/dance-to-be-held-at-mt-hermon-6/

H.A.M. Henderson Masonic Lodge #515, located at 2759 Bethlehem Church Rd., will hold a BBQ, featuring music, a cakewalk, ice cream and an auction, on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

https://www.tompkinsvillenews.com/2019/07/03/h-a-m-henderson-lodge-to-hold-bbq/

Free kid’s workshops are now ongoing at Cabela’s in Bowling Green, featuring crafts and games.

https://www.facebook.com/events/406573379931500/

A rocket blasting class will be held at the library in Bowling Green on Friday at 11 a.m., for children in k-8.

https://www.facebook.com/events/719684071796292/

A card making class will be held at the Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/605553519950641/

A mud run will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green at 7 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410787949471128/

A benefit trap shoot will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2117915738501738/

The Monroe, Barren, Clay County and the Celina, Tenn., farmers markets will be open on Saturday.

The kids club will be at the Bowling Green Farmers Market on Saturday at 8 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/477426686132780/?event_time_id=477426712799444

Mini sessions, featuring Toy Story background, will be held on Saturday in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2315538768527604/

A pancake breakfast, to raise funds for the homeless in Barren County will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/660888724386309/https://www.facebook.com/events/660888724386309/

A draft horse and mule show will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/289514421963622/

A Centennial Celebration, featuring displays of historical items, pictures of veterans, live music and free refreshments, will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday at 12 noon.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2838502526221542/

A free Summerfest, featuring inflatables, water slides, games, concessions and community-wide worship service, on Saturday at 1 p.m., in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/408190993117673/

Live music will be played at the Cruise-in on the Square in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday, at 4 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/735224216871389/

Ice cream and a movie will be held at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1123418434532828/

The fair is ongoing in Cookeville for the next few weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/putnamco.fairtn/

Karaoke will be held at Ralphies in Glasgow on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Paranormal adventure to be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/458122128327563/