BBQ FUNDRAISER TO BE HELD FRIDAY

A BBQ, bake sale and carwash fundraiser will be held at Get Well Drug and Dollar on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m., to benefit local travel softball team, Adrenaline.

The $6 meal includes a shoulder sandwich, chips and a drink or a hot dog, chips and a drink for $5.

To place an order call 270-427-9451 or 270-407-9980.