Terry’s List for the weekend of July 5, 6 and 7

A fireworks show will be held at La Tia on Friday at approximately 9 to 9:30 p.m.

A music Fest will be held at Dale Hollow all weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/587166521758918/

An Independence Day celebration will b held on Friday at 5.

https://www.facebook.com/events/400008147526038/

Concert in the Park to be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 6 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1216466145184072/

A 4th of July kiddie parade will be held in Franklin on Friday at 6.

https://www.facebook.com/events/465181427566834/

A fireworks show will be held in Horse Cave on Friday at 8.

https://www.facebook.com/events/399909970551971/

Slide the city will be held in Cookeville on Saturday and Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/298980850976765/

A fireworks show will be held in Edmonton on Saturday at 4.

https://www.facebook.com/events/667402560350215/

A free movie in the park will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 8:30.

https://www.facebook.com/events/738613696538295/

Karaoke will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday at 6.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2331578547065895/

A free concert will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Friday at 6.

https://www.facebook.com/events/298651640820281/

A family Lego day will be held at the library in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday at 10:30.

https://www.facebook.com/events/357916598204506/

Market Days will be held in Burkesville on Saturday.

Free movie to be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday at 5.

https://www.facebook.com/events/374943459825118/?event_time_id=374943466491784