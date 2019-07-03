H.A.M. HENDERSON LODGE TO HOLD BBQ
H.A.M. Henderson Masonic Lodge #515, located at 2759 Bethlehem Church Rd., will hold their annual lodge BBQ, featuring bluegrass music, a cakewalk, ice cream and an auction, on Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m.
The $7 plate includes a drink.
For more information, call Gary Emberton at 270-4217-0846.
