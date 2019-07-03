CIRCUIT CLERK’S OFFICE TO BE CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF HOLIDAY
The Monroe Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5, in observance of the 4th of July holiday.
Regular business hours will resume on Monday, July 8.
Posted in Local News
