FIREWORKS TO BE HELD IN GAMALIEL TONIGHT
A Fourth of July Celebration, featuring ice cream, music and fireworks, will be held at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m.
Posted in Area News, Local News
Related Posts
Terry’s List for the weekend of June 28, 29 and 30
June 26, 2019 | No Comments »
Terry’s List of Independance Day activities announced
June 26, 2019 | No Comments »
Terry’s List for the weekend of June 21, 22 and 23
June 19, 2019 | No Comments »
A patchwork of memories
June 18, 2019 | No Comments »