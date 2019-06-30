Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of June 23 to 29 is
*************************************************************************************
Drum roll
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
*************************************************************************************
Dillan and Ashley Bartley who celebrated their 9th anniversary on June 26.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.