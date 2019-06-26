Terry’s List of Independance Day activities announced

“Light Up the Ville,” featuring fireworks, music and BBQ, will be held at Tompkinsville City Park, on Saturday, June 29, starting at approximately 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at 7 p.m.

A fireworks display will be held at Signature HealthCARE of Monroe County on Thursday, July 4, with concessions being sold starting at 7 p.m., and fireworks starting at dark.

A fireworks display will be held at La Tia in Tompkinsville, on Friday, July 5, at dark or approximately 10 p.m.

A Fourth of July Celebration, featuring ice cream, music and fireworks, will be held at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m.

An entire weekend of Fourth of July activities will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7. This includes concerts, movies, a parade, fireworks and a slide the city event.

An Independence Day celebration, featuring children’s inflatables, races, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments and a fireworks display, will be held at Bowling Park in Edmonton, starting at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2.

A patriotic celebration, featuring the Oak Hill Church Celebration Choir, free hot dogs, chips and drinks, will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

A fireworks display will be held in Clinton County (Albany) on Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

A firework display with music will be held at Defeated Creek Marina, in Carthage, Tenn., on Thursday, July 4.

Tubes, Tunes and BBQ to be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m., in Glasgow.

Thunderfest will be held in Bowling Green on Wednesday, July 3, at 4 p.m.

Independence Day celebration featuring BBQ, water slides and fireworks to be held in Ferguson, Ky., on Wednesday, July 3, at 5 p.m.

Freedom Fest will be held at Dale Hollow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 4, 5 and 6

Burkesville Independence Day celebration to be held on Friday, July 5, at 5 p.m.

Fireworks show to be held on Saturday, July 6, in Edmonton, at 4 p.m.

City of Lebanon, Tenn., will hold a Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, July 4, at 11 a.m., with activities throughout the day.

A fireworks display will be held on Saturday, July 6, starting at 9 p.m., at Lake Cumberland, in Jamestown.

Demolition Derby and Fireworks to be held in Jamestown, Tenn., on Saturday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m.

BBQ, music and fireworks to be held at Hermitage Springs Park on Saturday, June 29.

