Terry’s List for the weekend of June 28, 29 and 30

A cruise-in will be held on Friday at Dairy Queen in Tompklinsville at 6 p.m.

A dance, as well as the annual father/daughter dance, will be held on Friday at the Mt. Hermon Community Center at 7 p.m.

Farmers Markets are open in Tompkinsville, Glasgow, Bowling Green, Celina and Clay County.

“Light Up the Ville,” featuring fireworks, music and BBQ, will be held at Tompkinsville City Park, on Saturday, June 29, starting at approximately 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at 7 p.m.

A Fourth of July Celebration, featuring ice cream, music and fireworks, will be held at Gamaliel United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 30, starting at 7 p.m.

An entire weekend of Fourth of July activities will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., from Saturday, June 29 to Sunday, July 7. This includes concerts, movies, a parade, fireworks and a slide the city event.

Tubes, Tunes and BBQ to be held on Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m., in Glasgow.

Demolition Derby and Fireworks to be held in Jamestown, Tenn., on Saturday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m.

BBQ, music and fireworks to be held at Hermitage Springs Park on Saturday, June 29.

A patriotic celebration, featuring the Oak Hill Church Celebration Choir, free hot dogs, chips and drinks, will be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Beech Bend is offering discounts for good grades…

A free concert will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in Celina, Tenn.

A free concert will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in Bowling Green.

An overnight ghost hunt will be held at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

A saddle club show be held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

Free movie to be showing in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday at 8 p.m., featuring Spiderman.

Free movie to be showing in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday at 8 p.m., featuring How to Train your Dragon.

A craft fair will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The Farmers Market in Glasgow will have recipe demonstrations on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A “Picnic Pawty,” featuring small swimming pools, ice cream/popsicles, bandanas and give-a-ways, will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday at 12 noon.

A free concert will be held on the Barren River Lake on Saturday at 7 p.m.

