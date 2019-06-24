NEW SUMMER READING PROGRAMS TO BE HELD AT THE LIBRARY STARTING TONIGHT

An adult craft night will be held on Monday, June 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., to paint a scene on bookends.

Take the far-out creation home or leave for display at the library.

This session is free to the public with all materials provided.

A kids craft day, featuring spaceships from cardboard boxes, will be held on Tuesday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Crafts for children, featuring Galaxy “Play Dough,” galaxy magnets, and Galaxy Bookends, will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.