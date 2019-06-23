Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced

The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of June 16 to 22  is

Rowan, who celebrated her 2nd birthday. It was posted by Brooklyn Maxey.

 

Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
