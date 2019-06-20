Citizen group meeting to be held to discuss animal welfare

Several complaints have been made recently concerning stray dogs throughout the county with the problem increasing in the summer months as the nuisance is affecting not only property owners but the safety of the residents and the animals.

An organizational meeting is being planned for Wednesday, June 26, at 12 noon, at the Monroe County Cooperative Extension office, to form a committee, tentatively named Monroe County Animal Welfare.

The group will focus on a three-prong approach: education, developing a spay and neuter program and developing a foster care program.

The committee has the complete support of Tompkinsville Mayor Scotty Tuner and County Judge-executive Mitchell Page as well as support from the Kentucky Humane Society and former native Gary Bowman and his wife, Julie.

All Monroe County residents are encouraged to attend this meeting and bring their ideas on addressing this issue.

As lunch will be served, reservations need to be made. To make a reservation or for more information, call Susan Turner at 270-487-5504.