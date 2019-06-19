Terry’s List for the weekend of June 21, 22 and 23

The Monroe County Farmers Market will open Saturday at 8 a.m., behind Walmart.

A dance will be held on Saturday in Mt. Hermon.

The Hornet’s Nest Pickers will perform a free concert on 3rd and Main on Saturday at 7 p.m., in Tompkinsville.

Hot Air Balloon Festival to be held in Nashville this weekend.

Concert in the Park to be held in Bowling Green on Friday at 6 p.m.

Summerfest to be held in Celina, Tenn., on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Celina, Tenn., Farmers Market opens Saturday at 9 a.m.

A family game night will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday at 7 p.m.

Amphibian Hike to be held in Edmonton on Saturday at 9 a.m.

A volunteer orientation will be held at the animal shelter in Glasgow on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The pups from Paw Patrol will be at Once Upon a Time in Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Ice Cream and a Moovie will be held at Chaney’s Dairy Barn in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday

A free movie featuring Spiderman will be shown at the park in Cookeville, Tenn., on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

