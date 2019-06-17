Birthday/anniversary contest winner announced
The winner of our Facebook Birthday contest and an online subscription to the Tompkinsville News, for the week of June 9 to 15 is
Edward and Linda Davis, who celebrated 58 years of marriage on June 10. It was posted by Angie Payne.
Send a message to Monroe County Press or come by the office to claim your prize.
