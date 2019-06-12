Writers in the Park to be held Saturday

Two Monroe County authors are scheduled to be among more than a dozen slated to participate in Writers in the Park, a free event at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site on June 15.

Kimberly Bartley is the author of Until Death Parts, Life Goes On, Go Forth and Multiply and the newly released Pickin’ Up the Pieces. She is a resident of Tompkinsville, where she teaches and enjoys spending time with family and friends, making quilts, reading and writing.

Connie Hughes Goodman is the author of several pieces of fiction, the biography The Undertaker’s Son and numerous documentaries including Monroe County Poor House and Tell Me a Tale. She is currently taking orders for Monroe County Cemeteries Bicentennial Edition, a compilation she co-wrote with Crystal Todd Neal. Goodman is a resident of Fountain Run.

Writers in the Park will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site, located at 38 Old Mulkey Park Road in Tompkinsville. The event includes authors from throughout Kentucky and beyond, representing a variety of genres.

Participating authors will discuss, sell and sign books during the free event, which is in its second year. Writers in the Park also is an opportunity for readers to discover and meet the authors, as well as for writers, editors and illustrators to network with others who share a passion for the craft.

Budding authors will also enjoy a “Lego Writing Workshop” conducted by William B. Harlan Memorial Library Director, Monica Edwards at 10:30 a.m. NaNoWriMo Regional Liaison John Bowers will be on hand to share information about National Novel Writing Month. Both independently and traditionally published authors will share the publication process.

Last year, fifteen authors from south central Kentucky and surrounding areas participated in the event.

Individuals who wish to participate in the event should contact Sheila Rush at sheila.rush@ky.gov or 270-487-8481 or register at https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/1nAq1gTrVSlV4Rle EVmJjSdvlX-bFp9gni7CcVDYvyvA/edit.

For more information or to schedule interviews, use the contact information provided above.