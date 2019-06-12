Terry’s List for the weekend of June 14, 15 and 16

A dance will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mt. Hermon.

The Music on Main Concert will be held at Printers Park on Saturday at 7 p.m.

A Dyslexia Simulation will be held at the library in Tompkinsville on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The River Race in Gamaliel has been rescheduled for this Saturday.

Writers in the Park will be held on Saturday at Old Mulkey from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All fathers fish free at Green Valley Pay lake in Glasgow on Sunday.

Free admission for fathers at Beech Bend on Sunday.

“Fun Friday,” featuring the unveiling of the new Chevy Monster truck, free hot dogs and cokes, door prizes, and tickets for the show to be held on Saturday at the Clinton County Fair, will be held in Burkesville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday.

The Clinton County Fair is ongoing.

Free concert to be held in Celina, Tenn., on Friday at 6 p.m.

A Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held in Burkesville on Friday at 6 p.m., with a BBQ to follow.

“Faith Country” will be performed at the Barn Lot Theatre all weekend in Edmonton.

Free movie, featuring Mary Poppins Returns on Friday and Ralph Breaks the Internet on Saturday, to be shown in Cookeville at Dogwood Park, which also features an interactive fountain for kids, at 7:30 p.m.

Free movie, featuring Moana, to be held in the park in Glasgow on Friday at 8 p.m.

RC Moonpie Festival to be held Saturday in Bell Buckle, Tenn.

An “Ice Cream Party,” featuring free homemade ice cream from Chaney’s Dairy Barn, will be held on Saturday at Burkman Feeds starting at 9 a.m.

“The Wedding” will be performed at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

